It’s time to Rally in Tally!

For the first time in Tallahassee history, the thunder is about to roll in without the clouds. It’s the inaugural Tallahassee Bikefest weekend!

Join Tallahassee Harley at Railroad Square on May 13 - 15 for the free event designed to bring in thousands of bikers from across the U.S.!

The fun begins at 12 p.m. on May 13 with musicians, artists, and local vendors ready. You can also take part in the Monticello Loop Ride at 12:30 p.m. and the Honor Tour at 4 p.m.

Bikefest continues Saturday with more entertainment, including the kids corner with trolley rides, face painting, temporary tattoos, bounce houses, animal encounters, and more! Take part in the Full Throttle Bike Show at 11 a.m. and the award ceremony at 4 p.m.

We’ll conclude the festivities Sunday with the Biker Brunch at 9 a.m. and registration for the Born to Ride Bike Show at 3 p.m.

Gas up your hog and head on down to Tallahassee’s Railroad Square. We’ll see you then.