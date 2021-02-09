Pet Adoption Event at Tallahassee Harley Davidson

Sponsored - On Saturday, February 13, 2021, Tallahassee Harley-Davidson will hold a pet adoption event at their dealership located at 1745 Capital Circle, NW, Tallahassee, FL. Companion Animal Rescue Endeavor, Cauzican Care and Forever Friends Farm Rescue and Adoption will be onsite to help visitors learn more about adopting a furry friend. Gentle Giants with Hogs for Paws will be donating dog food for this event as well to go home with adopted pets.

Since the start of COVID-19, pet adoption centers and animal shelters have seen an increase in fostering and adoptions. Pets are a natural stress reducer and Tallahassee Harley-Davidson is honored to help bring awareness to these amazing organizations and the benefits of a pet companion.

For more information, please visit Bikers for Bulldogs and Pin Ups for Pups Pet Adoption and Tallahassee Harley-Davidson - Lifetime Warranty.

ABOUT COMPANION ANIMAL RESCUE ENDEAVOR

Companion Animal Rescue Endeavor, also known as CARE, received official 501(c)3 status as a non-profit organization in November 2012. CARE works graciously with local animal hospitals to provide our animals with their wellness care, medical treatments, and surgery. These CARE animals are brought in as strays or are surrendered by their owners who can no longer care for them. Most of these pets would normally be euthanized due to the high cost of needed medical treatment.

ABOUT CAUZICAN CARE

About Cauzican Care, Inc. A group of passionate animal lovers who do what they can to save abused, neglected and surrendered animals. Come Meet Cauzican Care, Inc.’s Pets Adoption Events are held on weekends at various locations.

ABOUT Forever Friends Farm Rescue and AdoptionForever

Friends Farm Rescue and Adoption is an animal rescue located in Wakulla County, Florida.

