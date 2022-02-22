First Friday Sip & Shop in Downtown Thomasville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thomasville Utilities CNS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thomasville Utilities CNS, visithttps://thomasvillega.com/attractions/festivals/first-fridays.

Sip, Shop, And Dine in Thomasville on Friday, March 4th during the First Friday Sip and Shop from 6-10pm! Shops and restaurants will be open late, and you can also enjoy your favorite beer or wine while you stroll the streets and shop for one-of-a-kind finds unique to downtown Thomasville.

While you’re here, don’t forget to:

Shop ‘til you drop: Participating shops will have extended hours beginning at 6 pm!

Grab a bite: People come from all over the country to sample fish and grits, handmade chocolates, and other goodies you can only find in downtown Thomasville! With a mixture of innovative menus and traditional southern delicacies, you’ll want to taste it all! Many bars and restaurants open until 10 pm. You’ll need an armband in order to stroll the streets with a beer or wine. Armbands are free...just ask for one when you purchase your beer or wine at one of our participating businesses.

3. Stay safe: Handwashing stations are available throughout downtown to help you sanitize and safely enjoy Thomasville’s outdoor shopping and dining scene.

Enjoy a FREE concert: End the night with a free concert at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m. featuring local legends, The Skinks!

First Friday Sip & Shop events are held March-December (excluding the month of July), so make plans to join us in Downtown Thomasville!