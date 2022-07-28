Join Thomasville Utilities for First Friday Sip and Shop!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thomasville Utilities and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thomasville Utilities, visit https://thomasvillega.com.

Ready to hit the town? Get ready for Thomasville’s First Friday Sip and Shop!

Come dine with us from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 5 as we bring the nightlife to our little Georgia town. Shop, dine, sip, and stroll throughout downtown and enjoy live music from various street musicians.

At 8 p.m., the doors open at the Ritz Amphitheatre on S. Stevens Street for a free concert with Carolina Soul Band! Do you want some street food? Food trucks will set up outside the Ritz starting at 6 p.m.

The fun extends to merchants as well. Participating merchants with extended hours are listed below:

Southern Elegance & Charm Boutique: open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ally B: open until 8 p.m.

Kathy’s Shoes: open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Bookshelf: open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

Sweet Cacao Chocolates*

Liam’s Restaurant, Lounge and Cheese Shoppe: open 5 p.m. to late with Happy Hour specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.*

Billiard Academy*

Local Kickstand*

Farmer’s Daughter Vineyards Tasting Room

Jonah’s Fish & Grits: open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.*

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop*

SASS*

AJ Moonspin*

George & Louie’s Restaurant*

The Plaza Restaurant*

Hubs & Hops*

Coyoacan Thomasville

SouthLife Supply Co.

(*Denotes businesses that sell beer and wine)

