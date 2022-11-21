A HOLIDAY EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, visit giving.UFHealth.org/TreeJubilee

Tallahassee’s Tree Jubilee at Bannerman Crossings will kick off the holiday season in whimsical style by offering fun for the whole family. This two-day event includes activities for all ages and interests while supporting a great cause! “UF Health Pediatric Specialties in Tallahassee provides leading-edge clinic-level specialty care for our children.

Trees and wreaths decorated by community businesses and individuals will be up for auction throughout the Jubilee. But these aren’t your average holiday trimmings — each item will come with a little extra gift from Santa. Santa will kick off the bidding for these trees and wreaths when he arrives for the official tree lighting at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd.

Immediately after the tree lighting, Santa will join the block party among a North Pole setting complete with his elves and a multitude of holiday characters. Children can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, get their picture with holiday characters, and dance to the music of Highway 85.

And what is the holiday season without cookies and gingerbread? On Saturday, Mrs. Claus and her holiday character friends will host the children for lunch and cookie decorating to wrap up the Jubilee.

Proceeds from this event benefit UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital and their local outreach initiatives within the Tallahassee area. Your support ensures children from our area treated by Shands will receive the best in specialized pediatric medical care when they need it.