Get ready to drive off with SAVINGS at the Werner Auto Group Under the Tent Sale!

Get ready to drive off with SAVINGS at the Werner Auto Group Under the Tent Sale!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Auto Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Auto Group, visit https://www.wernerhyundai.com/.

Ready to make a smart decision for your next used car purchase? Wait until April 26 thru May 1 for Werner Auto Group’s Under The Tent Sale!

Get the largest selection of trucks, SUVs, and sedans! Buyers are on duty to purchase your car, even if you don’t buy theirs.

That’s Werner Auto Group’s UNDER THE TENT EVENT from April 26 to May 1 at Cross Creek Square, 1214 Capital Circle South East in Tallahassee.

Event details at WernerKia.com or WernerHyundai.com!