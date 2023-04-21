Werner Auto Group’s Under the Tent Event: Find Your Perfect Used Car

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Auto Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Auto Group, visit https://www.wernerhyundai.com/.

The wait is over for car enthusiasts and buyers looking to purchase a used car with the best deals in town! Werner Auto Group is hosting the Under the Tent Event from April 26 to May 1, offering the largest selection of trucks, SUVs, and sedans in town!

Located at Cross Creek Square, 1214 Capital Circle Southeast in Tallahassee, Werner Auto Group’s Under the Tent Event is the perfect opportunity for buyers to find their perfect used car at an unbeatable price. This event is a must-visit for anyone looking to upgrade to a better pre-owned vehicle, as this event is sure to deliver a massive selection of quality pre-owned trucks, SUVs, and sedans in all makes and models.

But what makes Werner Auto Group’s Under the Tent Event even better? For starters, buyers are on duty to purchase your car, even if you don’t buy theirs. This means that you can sell your current vehicle on the spot and receive cash, even if you’re not ready to buy.

In addition, Werner Auto Group’s finance teams are on site, offering instant credit approvals. This makes the car buying process a breeze, allowing you to drive off the lot in your new car without any delays or hassles.

“We’re thrilled to offer the largest selection of used cars in the area at our Under the Tent Event,” says a spokesperson for Werner Auto Group. “Our buyers are ready to purchase your car, and our finance teams are on site to help you secure financing quickly and easily. We want to offer the largest selection and make the car buying process as smooth as possible for our customers, and that’s why we’ve created this one-stop-shop event. It’s ‘The Werner Way’”.

So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your current vehicle or are simply in the market for a new ride, head on over to Werner Auto Group’s Under the Tent Event. You won’t be disappointed! The event runs from April 26th to May 1st, so don’t wait - visit Cross Creek Square today and find your perfect vehicle!