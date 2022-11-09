Best 2023 Midsize SUV’s for Families

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Hyundai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Hyundai, visit https://www.wernerhyundai.com/.

When it comes to growing families, an SUV is a wise purchase. Gone are the days of the gas-guzzling SUVs as midsize entries in the market allow for comfort, style, and a few extra bucks in your wallet after filling up the gas tank.

Luckily, Werner Hyundai is here to serve you with SUVs sure to help get your family from Point A to Point B. Let’s put the spotlight on a few of our favorites.

Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is a great value compact SUV that offers a lot of features and a comfortable ride. It’s a great choice for families or anyone who wants a versatile vehicle that can handle light off-roading and towing. The Sportage has a long list of standard features, including a touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, and heated front seats. The base engine is peppy and efficient, and the optional turbocharged engine provides good power for highway passing and towing. The Sportage rides smoothly and handles well, making it a good choice for a daily driver. The cabin is quiet and well-built, with plenty of room for adults in both the front and back seats. The Sportage has a good predicted reliability rating, and it comes with a long list of standard safety features.

Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento offers a comfortable ride, plenty of space and a long list of standard features. It’s a great choice for families who want an affordable SUV with all the bells and whistles. The Sorento has a smooth ride and plenty of power to tow a trailer or haul a family around town. It’s also one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market, thanks to its available turbocharged engine. The Sorento’s cabin is well-built and features high-quality materials. The front seats are comfortable and offer plenty of head- and legroom. The second-row seats are just as comfortable, and the third row is usable for adults in a pinch. The Sorento comes standard with a long list of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, heated front seats, a hands-free tailgate and much more. The Sorento is a great choice for families looking for an affordable, well-rounded SUV.

Kia Telluride

There’s a lot to like about the Kia Telluride.The Telluride is a big SUV, and that means it has the space to accommodate up to eight passengers. If you’re looking for a large SUV that can comfortably seat seven or eight passengers, the Kia Telluride is a good option.

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a great SUV for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable option. It offers a comfortable ride and plenty of features to keep you entertained and safe on the road. The Santa Fe is also a great option for families, as it has plenty of room for passengers and cargo. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, the Hyundai Santa Fe should definitely be on your list.

Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade is a three-row SUV that has it all. With seating for up to eight passengers, the Palisade is perfect for families or groups. And with its standard V6 engine, the Palisade has plenty of power to get you where you need to go. But the Palisade isn’t just about power and space. It’s also packed with the latest safety and technology features, making it one of the most well-rounded SUVs on the market.

Whatever your choice in midsize SUVs, Werner Hyundai wants to be your dealer of choice. Come visit us today!