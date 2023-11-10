KNOWING HOW TO BUY A CAR IS CRUCIAL

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Hyundai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Hyundai, visit https://www.wernerhyundai.com

In today’s fluctuating market, knowing how to buy a car is as crucial as the purchase itself. The team at Werner Hyundai takes a unique approach—they don’t just sell you a car; they educate you on how to buy one.

“We need to teach people how to buy a car in a way that doesn’t affect them! Customers buy a car every 3-5 years on average, we sell them every day, we need to show them all their options.” – Marion Lee, Finance Manager at Werner Hyundai

Suggestions include:

Research Current Offers: INTEREST RATES MATTER! Begin by exploring the latest factory incentives. With rising interest rates, securing deals like 0.0% APR Financing for up to 60 months, plus 90-days deferred payments on models like the 2024 Tucson and 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, during the month of November, can lead to substantial savings. CLICK THIS LINK TO EXPLORE 0% APR OFFERS

Know Your Buying Power: Maybe you’re not sure WHICH specific vehicle you want, but you probably know how much you’d like your down payment and monthly payment to be. Werner Hyundai has a quick and easy solution to show you specific cars, trucks or SUV’s that BEST FIT YOU’RE YOUR FINANCIAL request. Give it a try, CLICK THIS LINK TO DISCOVER YOUR BUYING POWER

Consider EV Benefits: If you’re leaning towards electric vehicles, look for specials such as the Hyundai Getaway Sales Event, which offers $7,500 bonus cash on select models and additional perks like a complimentary EV charger with installation credit.

Understand Warranty and Maintenance: Opt for vehicles with comprehensive warranty packages. Hyundai offers America’s Best Warranty, which includes 3 years of complimentary maintenance. At Werner Hyundai, this is extended to 5 years, ensuring peace of mind without redundant costs like additional roadside assistance on your car insurance.

Plan Your Purchase Timeline: Consider the timing of your purchase. With the knowledge that interest rates are climbing, taking advantage of 0% APR offers could be a strategic move.

Evaluate Total Cost of Ownership: Look beyond the sticker price and consider the total cost of ownership, including insurance, warranty and maintenance.

Take a Test Drive: Experience the car firsthand. A test drive is not just about the feel of the car but also an opportunity to engage with experts who can provide valuable insights, such as the evolution of Hyundai. Test Driving is Believing!

Make an Informed Insurance Choice: With Hyundai’s warranty covering many aspects like roadside assistance, you can opt out of similar services from your insurance to save money.

The team at Werner Hyundai is committed to transparency and customer education, ensuring that you not only drive away with a new car but also with the satisfaction of having made an informed and financially sound decision.

To speak with a representative today, call (855)–791-2102 or visit www.WernerHyundai.com