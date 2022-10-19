Now’s the Perfect Time to Find Your Next Car at Werner Hyundai

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Hyundai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Hyundai, visit www.wernerhyundai.com.

Did you know that Werner Hyundai has the highest selection of new and used cars seen in the last 12 months? This means it’s a great time to upgrade or trade in your car with Werner!

Don’t let a recent rise in interest rates scare you off. We partner with many lenders to get you the monthly payment you are looking for on the car of your dreams. Check out our line up of new and pre-owned vehicles online.

Right now, trade-in values are at an all time high, which means that your current vehicle has never been worth more on trade-in to Werner. We pay top dollar and want you to look at the same data we do to determine what your car may be worth.

Take advantage of buying the Werner Way, where we make it easy, give you the most for your trade and promise to find you the car you want at the price you want to pay.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about a car payment until 2023!

Visit Werner Hyundai today to find your next car the Werner way!