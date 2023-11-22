Werner Hyundai EXTENDS Black Friday $150,000 Stimulus Event!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Hyundai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Hyundai, visit https://www.wernerhyundai.com

Werner Hyundai has EXTENDED the Black Friday Stimulus Event, where $150,000 has been set aside to supercharge new and used car sales. This event is now through the end of the month.

Be among the next 75 buyers to participate in this event and you’ll get a portion of this incredible stimulus fund. In addition to these savings, Werner Hyundai is sweetening the deal with a range of enticing offers, including:

· 5 years of FREE maintenance

· A 0% finance rate

· NO payments for 90 days

But the perks don’t end there. Buyers who act swiftly during the extended, Black Friday Stimulus Event, will also receive a FREE Apple Watch or iPad with their purchase.

Werner Hyundai’s management is eager to emphasize that this is a limited event to help buyers achieve their automotive dreams. Whether you’re worried about an upside-down trade or financial concerns, Werner Hyundai is committed to assisting you every step of the way.

“This Black Friday Stimulus Event is our way of giving back to our loyal customers and making car ownership more accessible,” said Todd Litwin with Werner Hyundai. “Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Visit Werner Hyundai today!”

Werner Hyundai’s Black Friday Stimulus Event is the perfect chance to score substantial savings, free maintenance, favorable financing terms, and tech gifts. Make your way to Werner Hyundai before this deal ends and secure your share of the $150,000 stimulus fund while supplies last. Visit WernerHyundai.com or contact (855) 791-2102.

About Werner Hyundai:

Werner Hyundai is a leading dealership known for its exceptional customer service and an extensive inventory of new and used Hyundai vehicles. Located at 252 Capital Circle SW, they serve customers in Tallahassee and surrounding areas.