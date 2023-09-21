Werner Hyundai offers $1000 Cash Rebate to Hurricane Idalia victims for Hyundai Vehicle Purchases

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Hyundai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Hyundai, visit https://www.wernerhyundai.com/.

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia’s devastating impact, Werner Hyundai and Hyundai Motor America are offering the Hurricane Idalia Disaster Relief Program. This initiative aims to provide assistance to individuals whose vehicles were damaged or lost due to the destructive hurricane that struck on or after August 31, 2023. The program offers a generous $1,000 cash rebate towards the purchase of a new 2023 or 2024 Werner Hyundai vehicle.

Werner Hyundai and Hyundai Motor America’s Hurricane Idalia Disaster Relief Program is a compassionate response to support those affected by the hurricane, aiming to assist in rebuilding lives and communities during these challenging times.

