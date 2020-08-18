Exciting new car on the market now available at Werner Kia

Sponsored - ONE OF THE MOST EXCITING NEW CARS ON THE MARKET COMES TO TALLAHASSEE; The 2021 KIA K5, described by Car and Driver magazine as “gorgeous outside and in” and “a legitimate head-turner” is now available at WERNER KIA. The KIA K5 sports a bolder exterior and a truly luxurious interior. This beautiful game-changing sedan comes with technology galore; a 10.25-inch touch screen, UVO Connected Routing, up to 5 USB ports, music streaming support for multiple devices and Bose speakers. The KIA K5 even has wireless Apple CarPlay AND Android Auto connectivity, which is rare. For those who are safety conscious, the K5 comes with impressive safety technology.

The KIA K5 could now be your easy choice for fun and safe travels & truly a must-see! You can check out the KIA K5 at WERNER KIA, the charming dealership with an easy-going & friendly staff. Their team members are determined to provide you with exceptional service and easy car buying options. This month Werner Kia is gifting a free year of streaming service to anyone who purchases any new Kia at Werner Kia.

KIA WARRANTY: In addition to Kia’s 10-year, 100,000-mile limited Powertrain, Kia’s also come with bumper-to-bumper coverage lasting 5 years or 60,000 miles & includes roadside assistance. This value can significantly add up over time. And for a little extra frosting on the cake, WERNER KIA is throwing in 2 years of free maintenance including oil changes, tire rotations & more.

KIA FINANCING: If you are a buyer with good credit & looking for attractive finance options to lower your payment or just want to upgrade to a nicer car to take advantage of today’s low interest rates, you can start the process online with a free pre-qualification tool that doesn’t require a social security number and has no impact on your credit score. Simply visit WernerKia.com to access the free credit tool.

The WERNER KIA showroom is open 7 days a week and test drives can be scheduled by phone 844-698-7699, online at WernerKia.Com or in person at 2755 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32304.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/WernerKIA