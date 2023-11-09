WERNER KIA OFFERING $1,000 BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING SPREE TO BUYERS THIS MONTH

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Kia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Kia, visit https://www.wernerkia.com.

As Black Friday approaches, Werner Kia is revving up the car-buying experience with an unprecedented offer: customers who purchase a vehicle now through Black Friday will receive a $1,000 to splurge during the Black Friday shopping frenzy. This is an exceptional opportunity for buyers looking to capitalize on the holiday deals while securing a new ride.

Werner Kia’s Black Friday special is not just about the immediate savings; it’s a chance to understand the long-term value of your Kia purchase. Investigate current models, fuel efficiency, and technology to ensure you choose a car that fits your lifestyle.

Kia America is ranked the number one mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study for the third consecutive year after owners reported the fewest issues after three years. Adding to this substantial award are three segment wins for the Forte (Compact Car), Optima (Midsize Car), and Sportage (Compact SUV). This latest achievement continues to strengthen Kia’s reputation for dependability and reliability. IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Consider Your Trade-In: If you have a vehicle to trade in, this is an excellent time to trade. Werner Kia will pay top dollar. Skip the tireless research and guesswork, find out what your trade is worth here in 2 easy steps & 10 seconds: CLICK HERE TO VALUE YOUR TRADE

Know your Buying Power: The professionals at Werner Kia are well-versed in every aspect of car buying. They are there not merely to sell you a car but to guide you through the selection process, financing options, and the nuances of purchasing a vehicle. In fact, they make it super easy to find out your buying power before you even arrive: CLICK THIS LINK TO DISCOVER YOUR BUYING POWER

Evaluate Incentives: In addition to the $1000 Black Friday bonus, evaluate other incentives that Werner Kia might offer. These could include low APR financing, cashback offers, or additional discounts on certain models. CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT SPECIALS

Seize the Opportunity: Timing is everything. Black Friday deals are typically some of the most aggressive of the year, and with the added incentive from Werner Kia, acting promptly could be highly advantageous. Ready for the next step? CLICK HERE TO GET PREQUALIFIED

By shopping at Werner Kia this Black Friday, not only do you get the chance to drive away in a new car tailored to your needs, but you also gain an extra $1,000 to make the holiday season even more rewarding. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the joy of giving, whether it’s to treat yourself or to get a head start on holiday gifts for loved ones. Call (850)-204-2942 today to discuss your vehicle needs or visit online at https://www.wernerkia.com