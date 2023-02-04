Saturday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) against the Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Seminoles, who are small favorites in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Louisville is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 143.5 total.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Florida State vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 72, Louisville 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+5.5)



Louisville (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Florida State's record against the spread so far this season is 9-10-0, and Louisville's is 5-13-0. The Seminoles have a 10-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 7-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams put up 132.4 points per game combined, 11.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under. Florida State is 6-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games, while Louisville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles have a -127 scoring differential, falling short by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 69.7 points per game to rank 227th in college basketball and are allowing 75.2 per contest to rank 324th in college basketball.

Florida State grabs 28.5 rebounds per game (332nd in college basketball) while conceding 32.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.3 boards per game.

Florida State knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (160th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Seminoles' 90.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 256th in college basketball, and the 97.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 338th in college basketball.

Florida State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Seminoles commit 12 per game (169th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (242nd in college basketball action).

