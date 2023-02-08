The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) aim to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Florida vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

Florida has compiled a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.

The Gators are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 17th.

The Gators put up only 2.6 more points per game (71.3) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (68.7).

When Florida allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 13-8.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home Florida is scoring 77.6 points per game, 16.0 more than it is averaging on the road (61.6).

The Gators give up 64.2 points per game at home, and 61.9 on the road.

At home, Florida drains 8 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than away (24.3%).

Florida Schedule