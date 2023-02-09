Thursday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (22-2, 12-1 C-USA) versus the Rice Owls (15-8, 6-6 C-USA) at FAU Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-66 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 80, Rice 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-13.9)

Florida Atlantic (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146

Florida Atlantic has put together a 14-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Rice is 10-9-0. A total of 11 out of the Florida Atlantic Owls' games this season have hit the over, and 13 of the Rice Owls' games have gone over. Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Rice has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Florida Atlantic Owls' +312 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13 points per game) is a result of scoring 77 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 64 per contest (38th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is recording 36 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.1 per contest.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (16th in college basketball) while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc (55th in college basketball). It is making 3.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 32.8%.

The Florida Atlantic Owls rank 32nd in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Florida Atlantic Owls commit 11.4 per game (107th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (185th in college basketball action).

