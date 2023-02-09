Thursday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-10) against the Florida International Panthers (12-10) at Thomas Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-57 in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Panthers took care of business in their most recent game 84-81 against UAB on Saturday.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida International 57

Florida International Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 5, the Panthers took down the Charlotte 49ers (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-63.

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on February 2

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on December 31

84-81 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 4

91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 7

72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 199) on January 19

Florida International Performance Insights