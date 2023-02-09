Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-10) against the Florida International Panthers (12-10) at Thomas Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-57 in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Panthers took care of business in their most recent game 84-81 against UAB on Saturday.
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida International 57
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 5, the Panthers took down the Charlotte 49ers (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-63.
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on February 2
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on December 31
- 84-81 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 4
- 91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 7
- 72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 199) on January 19
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers put up 70.0 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (282nd in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.
- In conference play, Florida International is putting up fewer points (65.5 per game) than it is overall (70.0) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Panthers are scoring 10.0 more points per game at home (73.1) than on the road (63.1).
- In 2022-23 Florida International is conceding 6.1 fewer points per game at home (66.6) than away (72.7).
- While the Panthers are scoring 70.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 63.4 points per contest.
