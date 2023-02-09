Thursday's game at Winfield Dunn Center has the Austin Peay Governors (14-7) going head to head against the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-15) at 7:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 win for Austin Peay, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Ospreys dropped their last game 106-51 against FGCU on Saturday.

North Florida vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Florida vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 67, North Florida 60

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Lady Ospreys defeated the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-58 win on January 12 -- their signature win of the season.

North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 28

54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on December 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Florida Performance Insights