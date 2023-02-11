Saturday's contest between the Alcorn State Braves (12-11, 9-2 SWAC) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) matching up at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The game has no line set.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 73, Bethune-Cookman 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alcorn State (-4.8)

Alcorn State (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Bethune-Cookman has gone 12-7-0 against the spread, while Alcorn State's ATS record this season is 11-10-0. A total of 10 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and 11 of the Braves' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Bethune-Cookman has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Alcorn State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -172 scoring differential, falling short by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 68 points per game to rank 275th in college basketball and are giving up 75.1 per outing to rank 321st in college basketball.

Bethune-Cookman is 294th in college basketball at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 fewer than the 34.2 its opponents average.

Bethune-Cookman connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (8.2). It is shooting 36.1% from deep (75th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.4%.

The Wildcats score 86.3 points per 100 possessions (330th in college basketball), while giving up 95.4 points per 100 possessions (297th in college basketball).

Bethune-Cookman forces 13.2 turnovers per game (108th in college basketball) while committing 12.5 (225th in college basketball play).

