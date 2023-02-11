Swisher Gymnasium is where the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 5-8 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-11, 5-8 ASUN) will clash on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Jordan Davis and Zach Anderson are players to watch for the Dolphins and Eagles, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch FGCU vs. Jacksonville

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Swisher Gymnasium

Swisher Gymnasium Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

FGCU's Last Game

In its previous game, FGCU beat the North Florida on Thursday, 68-66. Its leading scorer was Dakota Rivers with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dakota Rivers 13 1 2 0 1 1 Caleb Catto 12 4 1 3 0 1 Chase Johnston 11 2 1 1 0 1

FGCU Players to Watch

Anderson is the Eagles' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he delivers 12.5 points and 2.1 assists.

Isaiah Thompson is the Eagles' top scorer (14.3 points per game), and he produces 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Chase Johnston is posting 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Caleb Catto tops the Eagles in assists (3.2 per game), and produces 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andre Weir gets the Eagles 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)