Saturday's game at Al Lawson Center has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (13-8) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-52 win for heavily favored Jackson State.

In their last time out, the Rattlerettes lost 51-49 to Prairie View A&M on Monday.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 83, Florida A&M 52

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

When the Rattlerettes defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 255 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 69-67, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Florida A&M is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 4

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on November 15

69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 16

Florida A&M Performance Insights