The Florida State Seminoles (8-17, 6-8 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

A total of 11 of Florida State's 21 games with a set total have hit the over (52.4%).

The Seminoles are 9-12-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has a 14-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-12-0 mark of Florida State.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 70.0 144.6 75.3 142.8 142.3 Pittsburgh 74.6 144.6 67.5 142.8 141

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

Florida State has a 5-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Five of Seminoles' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Seminoles are 7-5-0 ATS in conference action this season.

The Seminoles average just 2.5 more points per game (70.0) than the Panthers give up (67.5).

Florida State is 7-4 against the spread and 8-6 overall when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 9-12-0 11-11-0 Pittsburgh 14-7-0 13-8-0

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Florida State Pittsburgh 5-8 Home Record 11-3 3-5 Away Record 6-2 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-0-0 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

