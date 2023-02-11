Saturday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (15-7) against the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-13) at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 66-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Dolphins are coming off of a 61-52 loss to Lipscomb in their last game on Thursday.

Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Jacksonville 56

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

The Dolphins' best win this season came in an 82-71 victory against the Florida International Panthers on November 19.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

74-51 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 26

71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 3

75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on November 27

77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 2

74-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on December 29

Jacksonville Performance Insights