Saturday's game between the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 5-8 ASUN) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-11, 5-8 ASUN) at Swisher Gymnasium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Jacksonville securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The game has no line set.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 68, FGCU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-0.5)

Jacksonville (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 133.8

Jacksonville is 7-12-0 against the spread this season compared to FGCU's 9-14-0 ATS record. The Dolphins have hit the over in 11 games, while Eagles games have gone over 10 times. Jacksonville has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. FGCU has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (331st in college basketball) and give up 63.2 per outing (29th in college basketball).

Jacksonville wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It is recording 31 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.6 per outing.

Jacksonville knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (8.3).

The Dolphins rank 143rd in college basketball by averaging 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 236th in college basketball, allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

Jacksonville loses the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.2 (91st in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.7.

