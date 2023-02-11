The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 10-4 ACC) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Watsco Center. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Miami vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Miami has a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 266th.

The Hurricanes record only three more points per game (78.4) than the Cardinals give up (75.4).

Miami is 14-1 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Miami has performed better at home this year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 74.6 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Hurricanes have played worse at home this season, giving up 69.8 points per game, compared to 68.6 away from home.

Miami is draining 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 3.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (7.3 threes per game, 34.9% three-point percentage).

Miami Schedule