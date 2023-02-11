Saturday's game between the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-16) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (16-8) at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with North Florida securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM on February 11.

The Lady Ospreys dropped their last outing 77-35 against Austin Peay on Thursday.

North Florida vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

North Florida vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 65, Lipscomb 60

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Lady Ospreys picked up their signature win of the season on January 12, when they grabbed a 68-58 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.

North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 28

54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on December 1

North Florida Performance Insights