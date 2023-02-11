North Florida vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-16) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (16-8) at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with North Florida securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM on February 11.
The Lady Ospreys dropped their last outing 77-35 against Austin Peay on Thursday.
North Florida vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Florida vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Florida 65, Lipscomb 60
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Ospreys picked up their signature win of the season on January 12, when they grabbed a 68-58 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.
North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 28
- 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on December 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Lady Ospreys are being outscored by 12.3 points per game, with a -272 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.8 points per game (315th in college basketball), and give up 70.1 per outing (309th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, North Florida has put up 56 points per game in ASUN action, and 57.8 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Ospreys are averaging 19.9 more points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (49).
- In 2022-23 North Florida is allowing 3.4 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (71.8).
- The Lady Ospreys have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 54.6 points per contest, 3.2 fewer points their than season average of 57.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.