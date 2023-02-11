Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3) and Stetson Hatters (11-14) going head to head at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 69-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

On Wednesday when these two teams last met, the Eagles bested the Hatters 100-58.

Stetson vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Stetson vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 69, Stetson 58

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters' signature win this season came in a 61-40 victory against the Albany Great Danes on November 27.

Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins

65-51 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on February 2

70-47 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 2

57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 240) on February 4

77-61 at home over Furman (No. 243) on November 19

67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 11

Stetson Performance Insights