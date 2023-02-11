UCF vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (11-10) versus the Memphis Lady Tigers (13-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-49 in favor of UCF, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Knights head into this matchup on the heels of a 60-57 victory against Cincinnati on Wednesday.
UCF vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
UCF vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 67, Memphis 49
UCF Schedule Analysis
- When the Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 127 in our computer rankings, on January 15 by a score of 59-56, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- UCF has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 141) on December 20
- 64-46 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 21
- 62-60 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on November 15
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on February 8
- 79-74 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 26
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights are being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -27 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (227th in college basketball), and give up 63.8 per contest (169th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, UCF has put up 55.3 points per game in AAC action, and 62.5 overall.
- The Knights are scoring more points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (54.0).
- UCF is giving up fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than on the road (73.6).
- The Knights are scoring 59.0 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 3.5 fewer points than their average for the season (62.5).
