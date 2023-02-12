How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two streaking squads square off when the Duke Blue Devils (21-3) host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of three in a row.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
Miami (FL) vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 67 points, it is 14-2.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
- The 67 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 3.8 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.2).
- When Duke totals more than 63.2 points, it is 13-0.
- Duke has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Blue Devils are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (45.4%).
- The Hurricanes shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils allow.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Clemson
|W 69-66
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 64-58
|Watsco Center
|2/9/2023
|Florida State
|W 86-82
|Watsco Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
