Two streaking squads square off when the Duke Blue Devils (21-3) host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of three in a row.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.
  • When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 67 points, it is 14-2.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
  • The 67 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 3.8 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.2).
  • When Duke totals more than 63.2 points, it is 13-0.
  • Duke has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (45.4%).
  • The Hurricanes shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Clemson W 69-66 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/5/2023 Georgia Tech W 64-58 Watsco Center
2/9/2023 Florida State W 86-82 Watsco Center
2/12/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/16/2023 Clemson - Watsco Center
2/19/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome

