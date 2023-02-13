The Chicago Bulls (26-30) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (23-34) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 116 - Magic 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)

Bulls (- 4.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Bulls have covered the spread less often than the Magic this season, tallying an ATS record of 30-26-0, compared to the 32-23-2 mark of the Magic.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Chicago (7-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (63.6%) than Orlando (24-12-2) does as the underdog (63.2%).

Chicago's games have gone over the total 41.1% of the time this season (23 out of 56), less often than Orlando's games have (28 out of 57).

The Bulls have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-12) this season, higher than the .396 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (19-29).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively, Orlando is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (111.1 points per game). Defensively, it is 17th (113.9 points allowed per game).

With 22.6 assists per game, the Magic are fifth-worst in the league.

At 10.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35% from beyond the arc, the Magic are 25th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Orlando takes 36% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 26.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64% of its shots, with 73.3% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.