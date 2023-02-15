The Atlanta Hawks (29-29) take the court against the New York Knicks (32-27) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 116 - Knicks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2.5)

Knicks (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Knicks (31-27-1 ATS) have covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 7.7% more often than the Hawks (26-31-1) this year.

New York covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 54.2% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (34.6%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents don't do it as often (54.2% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (55.2%).

The Hawks have a .581 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-13) this season, better than the .433 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (13-17).

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA with 116.7 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks 21st with 116.7 points allowed per game.

So far this year, the Hawks rank 19th in the league in assists, averaging 24.7 per game.

While the Hawks are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.6 (fourth-worst), they rank 21st in the league with a 34.9% three-point percentage.

In terms of shot breakdown, Atlanta has taken 66.9% two-pointers (accounting for 75.9% of the team's baskets) and 33.1% from beyond the arc (24.1%).

