The South Florida Bulls (22-5) will try to build on a six-game road winning stretch at the UCF Knights (11-11) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Florida vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls score an average of 70.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 63.1 the Knights allow.
  • South Florida has a 16-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.8 points.
  • South Florida has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • The 61.8 points per game the Knights average are only 2.9 more points than the Bulls allow (58.9).
  • When UCF puts up more than 58.9 points, it is 11-2.
  • UCF's record is 10-6 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/31/2023 East Carolina W 72-48 Yuengling Center
2/4/2023 @ SMU W 65-63 Moody Coliseum
2/12/2023 Houston L 71-69 Yuengling Center
2/15/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
2/18/2023 SMU - Yuengling Center
2/22/2023 Tulsa - Yuengling Center

