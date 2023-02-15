The South Florida Bulls (22-5) will try to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (11-11) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

UCF vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 70.3 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 63.1 the Knights allow.

When South Florida gives up fewer than 61.8 points, it is 16-0.

South Florida is 19-2 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

The 61.8 points per game the Knights record are just 2.9 more points than the Bulls allow (58.9).

UCF is 11-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.

UCF is 10-6 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

UCF Schedule