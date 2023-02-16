Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (20-4) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-12) going head to head at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 74-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Owls are coming off of a 68-56 loss to Louisiana Tech in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Florida Atlantic 52
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- Against the North Texas Lady Eagles on December 29, the Owls picked up their best win of the season, a 66-61 home victory.
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 2
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 11
- 70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on December 13
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 2
- 81-66 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on January 19
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls score 65.1 points per game (184th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 (217th in college basketball) for a -10 scoring differential overall.
- Florida Atlantic's offense has been more effective in C-USA games this season, averaging 65.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.1 PPG.
- Offensively the Owls have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 70.1 points per game, compared to 60.2 per game on the road.
- Florida Atlantic is allowing 60.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (70.8).
- The Owls have been racking up 65.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 65.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
