Florida vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) and the Florida Gators (14-11) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-50 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Gators lost their last matchup 81-55 against Georgia on Sunday.
Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Florida vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Florida 50
Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Gators defeated the Dayton Flyers (No. 40 in our computer rankings) in a 69-65 win on December 4 -- their best win of the season.
- The Gators have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three), but also have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).
- Florida has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 30th-most.
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 11
- 61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 2
- 55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 1
- 73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 22
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (posting 69.5 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and giving up 67.6 per contest, 263rd in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Florida is averaging fewer points (62.2 per game) than it is overall (69.5) in 2022-23.
- The Gators are putting up more points at home (74.0 per game) than on the road (62.1).
- At home Florida is conceding 61.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than it is away (74.3).
- In their previous 10 games, the Gators are putting up 62.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than their season average (69.5).
