Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-13) against the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (11-13) at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Dolphins head into this contest following a 55-52 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 64, Kennesaw State 57
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- The Dolphins defeated the Austin Peay Governors in a 55-52 win on February 11. It was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on November 19
- 74-51 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 26
- 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 3
- 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on November 27
- 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins average 64.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (189th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.
- Jacksonville is posting 60.0 points per game this season in conference action, which is 4.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (64.6).
- The Dolphins are putting up 70.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (59.3).
- In home games, Jacksonville is giving up 11.1 fewer points per game (58.7) than when playing on the road (69.8).
- The Dolphins have been putting up 58.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 64.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.