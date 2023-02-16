Thursday's contest features the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-9) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-13) clashing at Watsco Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-57 win for heavily favored Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Hurricanes suffered a 50-40 loss to Duke.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Clemson 57

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

  • The Hurricanes beat the No. 11-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
  • The Hurricanes have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.
  • Miami (FL) has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 5
  • 64-58 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 5
  • 69-60 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 12
  • 86-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 26
  • 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 9

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

  • The Hurricanes' +232 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.9 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (130th in college basketball).
  • With 67.4 points per game in ACC action, Miami (FL) is averaging 4.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.9 PPG).
  • The Hurricanes are putting up 75.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 66.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Miami (FL) is allowing 60.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 67.1.
  • In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have been scoring 65.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 71.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

