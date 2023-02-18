Saturday's game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-12) and Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-13) going head to head at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 62-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama A&M, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 77-52 loss to Jackson State in their last game on Monday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 62, Bethune-Cookman 61

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

The Lady Wildcats' best win this season came in a 69-66 victory against the Alabama State Lady Hornets on January 28.

Bethune-Cookman has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (10).

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 272) on January 16

59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on February 4

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on January 30

68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 283) on February 11

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 287) on January 7

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights