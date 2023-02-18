Saturday's contest features the South Florida Bulls (23-5) and the SMU Mustangs (15-8) clashing at Yuengling Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-55 victory for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 18.

Last time out, the Bulls won on Wednesday 73-44 over UCF.

South Florida vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 68, SMU 55

South Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bulls defeated the No. 17 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

South Florida has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulls are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 28) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 66) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 66) on January 11

58-56 on the road over Houston (No. 77) on January 18

South Florida Performance Insights