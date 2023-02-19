The Florida Gators (14-12) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up 16.8 more points per game (85.1) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (68.3).

LSU has a 21-0 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.

LSU has put together a 22-0 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

The 69 points per game the Gators put up are 13.2 more points than the Lady Tigers allow (55.8).

Florida has a 13-9 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.

Florida is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 85.1 points.

This year the Gators are shooting 36.3% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Lady Tigers give up.

Florida Schedule