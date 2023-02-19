The Florida Gators (14-12) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers put up 16.8 more points per game (85.1) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (68.3).
  • LSU has a 21-0 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.
  • LSU has put together a 22-0 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • The 69 points per game the Gators put up are 13.2 more points than the Lady Tigers allow (55.8).
  • Florida has a 13-9 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
  • Florida is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 85.1 points.
  • This year the Gators are shooting 36.3% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Lady Tigers give up.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Mississippi State L 73-56 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/12/2023 @ Georgia L 81-55 Stegeman Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ South Carolina L 87-56 Colonial Life Arena
2/19/2023 LSU - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/23/2023 Alabama - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/26/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.