Monday's game features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-12) and the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-20) facing off at Alabama A&M Events Center (on February 20) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 win for Alabama A&M.

The Rattlerettes dropped their last game 65-54 against Alabama State on Saturday.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 66, Florida A&M 57

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlerettes defeated the Georgia State Lady Panthers in a 65-57 win on November 15. It was their best win of the season.

Florida A&M has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (11).

Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 278) on January 28

66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 334) on February 4

69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on January 16

Florida A&M Performance Insights