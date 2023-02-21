Lightning vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 21
The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-17-3) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-33-7), who have fallen in five in a row, on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSC.
The Lightning are 6-2-2 over the last 10 contests, totaling 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.6%). They have given up 25 goals to their opponents.
To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey game.
Lightning vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Lightning 5, Ducks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-500)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-3.9)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are 7-3-10 in overtime matchups on their way to a 35-17-3 overall record.
- Tampa Bay is 9-3-1 (19 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Lightning registered only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals 41 times, and are 34-5-2 in those games (to record 70 points).
- In the 22 games when Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-1 to record 31 points.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 20-9-2 (42 points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Lightning went 14-8-1 in those matchups (29 points).
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|4th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|2.47
|31st
|13th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|4.16
|32nd
|15th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|18th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|39.5
|32nd
|4th
|25.4%
|Power Play %
|16.7%
|30th
|11th
|81.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.2%
|29th
Lightning vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
