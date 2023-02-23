Cole Anthony and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be taking on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 107-103 loss versus the Heat, Anthony tallied seven points and six assists.

Now let's break down Anthony's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.9 PRA -- 20.7 21.3 PR 13.5 16.6 17.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.2



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Cole Anthony has made 4.2 shots per game, which adds up to 6.9% of his team's total makes.

Anthony is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Anthony's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.5 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 119.9 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pistons give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 28 8 5 6 0 2 1

