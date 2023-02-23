Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (8-18) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-13) squaring off at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Owls are coming off of an 85-77 loss to Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Thursday.
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTSA 69, Florida Atlantic 63
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Owls beat the UTSA Roadrunners at home on January 19 by a score of 81-66.
- The Roadrunners have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (eight).
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on December 29
- 70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 209) on December 13
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 209) on January 11
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 211) on February 2
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on December 2
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls have a -18 scoring differential, putting up 65.6 points per game (169th in college basketball) and conceding 66.3 (237th in college basketball).
- In C-USA games, Florida Atlantic has averaged 0.6 more points (66.2) than overall (65.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Owls are averaging 10.4 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (60.2).
- Florida Atlantic concedes 62.2 points per game at home, and 70.8 away.
- The Owls are putting up 67.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.6.
