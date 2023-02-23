Thursday's contest that pits the North Alabama Lions (12-14) against the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-14) at Flowers Hall should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of North Alabama. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Dolphins are coming off of a 59-53 victory against Jacksonville State in their last game on Saturday.

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 66, Jacksonville 63

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

The Dolphins' best victory this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Dolphins brought home the 55-52 win on the road on February 11.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 181) on February 18

82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 209) on November 19

75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on November 27

77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 297) on January 2

71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on December 3

Jacksonville Performance Insights