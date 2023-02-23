The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3) and Buffalo Sabres (28-23-4) meet at Amalie Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and MSG-B. The Lightning took down the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 in their most recent game, while the Sabres are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have put up a 6-2-2 record after putting up 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 20.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-225)

Lightning (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.8)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have gone 7-3-10 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 36-17-3.

Tampa Bay is 9-3-1 (19 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 42 games (35-5-2, 72 points).

In the 22 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-6-1 record (31 points).

In the 32 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 21-9-2 (44 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 14-8-1 to record 29 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.55 Goals Scored 3.69 3rd 12th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.49 25th 12th 32.4 Shots 32.4 12th 18th 31.3 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 3rd 25.8% Power Play % 24.9% 6th 9th 81.6% Penalty Kill % 73.3% 28th

Lightning vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and MSG-B

ESPN+, BSSUN, and MSG-B

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

