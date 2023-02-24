The Jacksonville Dolphins (13-15, 6-11 ASUN) welcome in the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) after losing four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline DraftKings Jacksonville (-1) 133 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings Tipico Jacksonville (-1.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Jacksonville has put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times this season.

Eastern Kentucky is 16-11-0 ATS this year.

Colonels games have gone over the point total 10 out of 27 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.