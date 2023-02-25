Saturday's contest that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-18) versus the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-21) at Al Lawson Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of Grambling. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Rattlerettes enter this game on the heels of a 77-65 loss to Alabama A&M on Monday.

Florida A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 64, Florida A&M 61

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlerettes defeated the No. 256-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Georgia State Lady Panthers, 65-57, on November 15, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Florida A&M has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (12).

Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on January 28

66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 4

69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida A&M Performance Insights