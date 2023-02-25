Florida A&M vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-18) versus the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-21) at Al Lawson Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of Grambling. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Rattlerettes enter this game on the heels of a 77-65 loss to Alabama A&M on Monday.
Florida A&M vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Florida A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 64, Florida A&M 61
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Rattlerettes defeated the No. 256-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Georgia State Lady Panthers, 65-57, on November 15, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Florida A&M has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (12).
Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on January 28
- 66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 4
- 69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on January 16
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlerettes average 59.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per outing (333rd in college basketball). They have a -329 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 12.7 points per game.
- In conference action, Florida A&M averages more points per game (60.4) than its season average (59.2).
- The Rattlerettes are putting up 64.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 55.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Florida A&M is ceding 69.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 73.3.
- On offense, the Rattlerettes have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 60.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 59.2 they've put up over the course of this season.
