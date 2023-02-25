Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Florida Atlantic Owls (25-3, 15-2 C-USA) hope to continue a 16-game home winning stretch when hosting the UTEP Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-11.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Florida Atlantic (-11)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Florida Atlantic (-11.5)
|138.5
|-714
|+475
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Florida Atlantic (-10.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic is 17-8-1 ATS this season.
- In the Owls' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- UTEP has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Miners' 26 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Florida Atlantic is only 46th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), but 42nd according to computer rankings.
- Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.